Flip the script series: Who's this year's Rams (team that falls off a cliff)

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski continue our summer flip the script series by trying to identify this year's Rams: A team that falls off a cliff into a rebuild.

Harmon and Pianowski begin the podcast by eliminating the more obvious answers such as the Cardinals, Buccaneers and Raiders before. The two then move on the 'more likely' candidates.

Pianowski discusses the demise of the Patriots dynasty and what the future could look like for Bill Belichick and if he'd ever consider pulling a Brady and leaving New England to join a championship contender in 2024. Harmon discusses if the Vikings are a candidate to be this year's Rams and how disastrous season in Minnesota could impact Justin Jefferson's fantasy value.

The two end the show with the spiciest candidates and agree the Chargers and Dolphins could have seasons that go either way in 2023. For the first time in the series, we end the show with a consensus for who this year's Rams will be.

3:35 - Flip the script series: This year's Rams

10:37 - The 3 groups of candidates: Obvious, most likely, very spicy

11:01 - The obvious candidates: Bucs and Raiders

17:05 - Candidate: Tennessee Titans

22:54 - Candidate: New England Patriots

32:54 - Candidate: Minnesota Vikings

42:47- Candidate: New York Giants

48:46 - Candidate: Green Bay Packers

56:08 - Spicy candidates: Jets, Dolphins, Chargers

1:05:34 - The finalists and pick

