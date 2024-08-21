Fire breaks out at Cowboys training camp residence in California with no reported injuries

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys gives instructions to quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during a training session on July 30, 2024 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

A fire broke out Tuesday at the Dallas Cowboys' team hotel in Oxnard, California, the site of the team's training camp.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

Local media video shows smoke rising from a condominium at the Oxnard Residence Inn, where the Cowboys are staying during their roughly one-month training camp. The team was conducting a walkthrough at the time of the fire and continued to practice as fire crews responded.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters after practice that nobody was injured in the fire. The Cowboys later released a statement that the fire was contained to a single room and thanking emergency responders for putting it out.

"There was a fire emergency in one of the guest rooms this afternoon at the team's hotel in Oxnard, Calif.," the statement reads. "The emergency was contained to one room, that was empty at the time, and there were no injuries. The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation."

Further details about the fire weren't initially clear. Neither officials nor the Cowboys addressed the cause of the fire. It's not clear if the fire was to a room where a Cowboys player or staffer was residing.

The Cowboys traveled as a team to Oxnard on July 23 and held their first training-camp practice on July 25. They'll hold their last practice in Oxnard on Thursday before facing the Chargers in Los Angeles in their preseason finale Saturday.

The Cowboys will then return home to finish preseason practices at team facilities in Frisco, Texas ahead of their Sept. 8 regular-season opener at the Cleveland Browns.

