FIFA strips Canada of 6 points in Paris Olympics soccer tournament, bans coach Bev Priestman for 1 year

Canada team pose for a group photo prior to the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and New Zealand at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

FIFA has added to the penalties against the Canada women's soccer team for using drones to record opponents' practices.

The organization docked six points from the team in the Paris Olympics women's soccer tournament, which is the equivalent of two wins. Coach Bev Priestman was also banned from world competition for one year, reports the Associated Press.

FIFA also fined Canada’s FA 200,000 Swiss francs while banning coaches: “The officials were each found responsible for offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play in connection with the CSA’s Women’s representative team’s drones usage” — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) July 27, 2024

Priestman had already been suspended by Canada Soccer and sent home from the Paris Games. Additionally, staffer Joseph Lombardi and assistant coach Jasmine Mander were barred from the Olympic women's soccer tournament.

Canada Soccer decided not to withdraw from the Olympics because the players weren't involved in the drone use and hoped to avoid a penalty from FIFA with swift action.

Lombardi was caught flying a drone over New Zealand's practice earlier in the week ahead of their Olympics opener on Thursday. His hotel room was later searched and drone footage was found, after which he admitted that watched two New Zealand training sessions to learn the team's tactics.

Under interim coach Andy Spence, Canada won the match, 2–1.

FIFA fast-tracked its investigation and disciplinary process with the Olympic tournament underway. The organization's appeals judges ruled that Priestman and the two assistants "were each found responsible for offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play," according to the AP.

In light of the revelations against the Canadian women's team, allegations of the men's national team attempting to use drones during the Copa América tournament have surfaced.

Both the men's and women's national teams have "relied on drones and spying for years, according to TSN. That includes during the women's team run to a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under Priestman as coach.

Canada's next match is against host country France and scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.