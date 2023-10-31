Fantasy Hockey: Should Filip Gustavsson managers be worried?

Minnesota Wild v Philadelphia Flyers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: Filip Gustavsson #32 of the Minnesota Wild looks on against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on October 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images) (Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

Filip Gustavsson falling — and fast

The Gus Bus is still a favorite of mine, but the chassis is shaking a bit and the tires are looking a little bald. After posting a 41-save shutout in Minnesota's opener, Gustavsson has surrendered 22 goals in his subsequent five starts. The 25-year-old netminder is now 2-2-1 with a subpar 4.36 goals-against average and .885 save percentage to start the campaign. Marc-Andre Fleury started Friday and Sunday, losing both games, likely giving Gustavsson another shot this week. But another poor game or two from Gustavsson and the Flower could be between the pipes even more, further cutting into Gustavsson's value.

Other fallers include Barrett Hayton, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Matt Duchene, Mason Marchment, Blake Wheeler, Dawson Mercer, Drake Batherson, Jacob Markstrom (0-5-1 last six games) and Joonas Korpisalo

Sell High

You may not want these players on your team, but their recent performance means you might be able to get something from them rather than cutting them.

Ryan Strome, C, ANA (35% rostered)

I debated several players here, including Strome's teammate, Frank Vatrano, but landed on Strome. After posting a disappointing 41 points with a minus-30 rating in the first year of the five-year, $25 million contract he signed with the Ducks in July of 2022, Strome has exploded out of the gates this season. Strome has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight contests and has already posted 11 points in nine games.

But just keep in mind that his career-high is 59 points, Vatrano is on fire, Trevor Zegras has yet to hit his stride and Leo Carlsson looms as well. Now's the time to see if there are any Strome takers in your league while his value is sky-high.

Training Room (Injuries)

These players won’t be seeing the ice for a while, but whether they’re bound for your IR slot or your waiver wire depends on your league settings.

Thomas Chabot, D, OTT (64%)

Profiled as a Faller last week, Chabot will miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured hand suffered last Thursday while blocking a shot. His absence leaves a major hole in the Ottawa defense, as Chabot averaged at least 24 minutes a game each of the last five seasons, including this year. Chabot was placed on long-term injured reserve giving the Senators a little cap flexibility and role while the defenseman is sidelined.

Others include Shane Pinto (41-game suspension for gambling), Patrik Laine (upper body, placed on injured reserve last Monday), Sam Bennett (lower body, could make season debut Monday), Jamie Drysdale (upper body, on injured reserve), David Savard (broken left hand, injured last Monday, will miss 6-to-8 weeks), John Gibson (injured during and left Monday's game), and Devon Levi (lower body, might be available to suit up as the backup goalie Wednesday against Philadelphia).

Players to add

Philipp Kurashev/Taylor Raddysh, RW, CHI

This one is a little bit of a projection. Kurashev skated on Chicago's top line next to Connor Bedard on Friday, scoring the game-winning goal on the power play. Not to be outdone, Raddysh scored on his only shot in the same game. One of the two will get the prime placement of skating next to Bedard. For now, it's Kurashev; the next game it could be Raddysh.

If targeting one, I would go for Raddysh, as he has a bit more offensive talent and upside, but if you have the roster space, add both.