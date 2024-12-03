Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) attempts to fire up the fans during an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Is the Dallas Cowboys defense ... back? It was an absolutely brutal start to the 2024 season for this squad (and let's be real, things haven't gotten any better for them as a team, despite going 2-0 with Cooper Rush at QB over these past two weeks), but they've been able to take advantage of every opportunity in the sack and turnover department in that span.

The Cowboys have registered back-to-back weeks with 17+ fantasy points, amassing 10 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in that span. Their performance against the New York Giants is one we could have all seen coming, as there weren't very high expectations for QB3 Drew Lock. However, the fact that they were able to eke out 22 points against the Washington Commanders offense feels like there could be something there worth streaming on a regular basis, now that star edge rusher Micah Parsons is healthy.

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a game in which the Steelers D/ST posted 15 fantasy points thanks to four sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries; could Dallas be a viable streamer in Week 14?

Peruse our team's Week 14 defense rankings to help make your lineup decisions (and see where our team has Dallas ranked!):

Who will you start at D/ST in Week 14?