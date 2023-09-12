Fantasy Football Rankings: QBs for Week 2

NFL: SEP 10 Eagles at Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up during a game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

For a quarterback many fantasy managers expect to finish among the point leaders at the position, Jalen Hurts had an uninspiring 2023 debut.

Such is the fate of many signal callers who go up against a Bill Belichick-coached defense in Foxborough.

[Week 2 Fantasy RankingsQBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Hurts was only able to muster a paltry 12.50 fantasy points, and his nine rushes equated to just 37 yards. Considering how dangerous Hurts can be with his legs, it was a disappointing output indeed.

Of course, as mentioned, this was against THE Patriots defense. Hurts and the Eagles will get a much, much softer landing spot in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Check out where Hurts lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 2:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish at the top of the Week 2 QB leaderboard?

