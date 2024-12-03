Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 21: Will Dissly #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

The tight end position looked brighter than ever approaching the 2024 NFL season, but unfortunately, it's been as bumpy a ride as ever with very few "right" answers outside of Brock Bowers, Trey McBride and George Kittle. It's made the identification of sleepers as important as ever, especially in Week 14, where six teams are out on a bye. Those teams include the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos — at least four teams with a tight end worth streaming consideration any given week.

Those in a bind this week might consider going back to the well for Los Angeles Chargers TE Will Dissly, who's certainly had his moments this year with career highs in targets (51), receptions (41) and receiving yards (399) — including a top-five finish just back in Week 11.

In Week 14, Dissly will get a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, a defense currently allowing a league-high 78.5 receiving yards per game to opposing TEs, including the fourth-most fantasy points per game and the second-highest YPR average to the position.

If you're not intrigued by Dissly's matchup and are looking for another option, or you'd just like some validation as you make your start/sit decisions, our team is here to help with their Week 14 tight end rankings.

