Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly (81) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP)

Sorry, fantasy football managers. You'll unfortunately be without cheat code tight end Taysom Hill, who is coming off a career-best 38.52 fantasy points, thanks to a Week 12 bye. You'll have to wait another week to slot Hill into your starting lineup coming off that astounding 137-rushing yard, 50-receiving yard, 18-passing yard, 42-kick-return-yard performance. You'll also be without Kyle Pitts, Dalton Kincaid, Evan Engram and the like, too, with a whopping six teams out on a bye, including the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Saints. Yeesh.

Luckily, there is one sleeper option who's coming off a red-hot 4-80-1 matchup and is available in more than half of Yahoo fantasy leagues — Los Angeles Chargers TE Will Dissly. Week 11 marked his second 80+ receiving-yard outing in the past five weeks, a beneficiary of excellent play from Justin Herbert and an increase in passing volume since their Week 5 bye.

Find out where Dissly landed in our team's Week 12 tight end rankings for half-PPR scoring formats:

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 12?