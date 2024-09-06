Fantasy Football: Lessons learned from Ravens-Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his touchdown with teammate Rashee Rice #4 as they play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The following is an excerpt from the latest edition of Yahoo's fantasy football newsletter, Get to the Points! If you like what you see, you can subscribe for free here.

The preseason was interminably long, and inclement weather pushed the Chiefs and Ravens back 20 minutes for Thursday's opener.

No matter. This instant classic was worth the wait.

The Chiefs held off the Ravens, 27-20, in what surely will go down as one of the games of the year. Baltimore missed a final-play touchdown by about half of a toenail, with Isaiah Likely catching a pass in the back of the end zone but failing to get both feet in bounds. Had Likely scored, the Ravens were going to try to steal the game with a 2-point attempt.

Here's what you need to know:

Isaiah Likely steals the show

Likely posted a monster 9-111-1 line in 12 targets, while Mark Andrews was limited to two short catches. Likely was a fun tight end upside pick all summer, but the angle was largely tied to what he might do if Andrews got hurt.

Thursday showed that Likely can be a force even if Andrews is healthy; as a hybrid target, Likely could essentially be Baltimore's No. 2 wideout while carrying TE eligibility. Likely is a modest 25% rostered in Yahoo leagues; that number will spike in next week's waiver run.

Baltimore's offensive line struggles

The officiating crew made an example out of Baltimore LT Ronnie Stanley, flagging him three times for illegal formation. It's a new point of emphasis in the rules. But even when Baltimore lined up correctly, the blocking was a problem. It encouraged very short passing in the first half and muted the effectiveness of RB Derrick Henry (13-46-1). Henry's volume will be much safer when Baltimore plays a weaker opponent; the Raiders call in Week 2.

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

Lamar Jackson eventually found his footing (273 passing yards, 122 rushing yards) and Zay Flowers (6-37-0) could have had a much stronger night; Jackson missed him for an easy touchdown on the game's penultimate play. Justice Hill was used for a surprising six catches, and deserves a tire kick when deeper leagues run their next waivers.

Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco gobble volume, Xavier Worthy smashes in smaller role

Rice was splashy in his 7-103-0 evening, collecting seven targets and doing dynamic work after the catch. Although Pacheco only made 3.0 yards per rush, he absorbed 17 touches for 78 yards and a score and consistently made yards after contact. Samaje Perine was limited to just one catch on two targets, perhaps because he just joined the team. Rice and Pacheco managers felt the joy of instant validation.

Worthy only had four opportunities, but they included an electric 21-yard score on his first touch and later a 35-yard touchdown catch, courtesy of a defensive breakdown. Just what Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes needed — a speed merchant to terrify opposing defenses. The Chiefs host the Bengals in Week 2.