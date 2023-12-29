Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Kickers

Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 11: Jason Sanders #7 of the Miami Dolphins kicks for a field goal during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

A whopping 12 kickers delivered double-digit fantasy points in Week 16, but two of them in particular went nuclear when fantasy managers needed it most.

Jason Sanders led the way in Week 16 with a startling 22 fantasy points. Close behind him was Cameron Dicker, who scored 21.

[Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

If you had either of these kickers in your semifinal matchup, well, win or lose, you got elite wide receiver production out of the kicker spot.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 17? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 17 fantasy kicker leaderboard?