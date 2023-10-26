Fantasy Football Full-PPR Week 8 Rankings

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 22: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Man, what a gift it is to roster Travis Kelce. The veteran superstar tight end put on a vintage performance in Week 7, catching 12-of-13 targets for 179 yards and touchdown.

His 35.90 fantasy points in Week 7 led all players — yes, all players — on the full-PPR leaderboard.

Let us remind you that Kelce is a tight end.

Now imagine if we had a few tight ends who were capable of that kind of ceiling week in and week out.

Check out Kelce and all the rest in our full PPR rankings for Week 8:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Who do you think will dominate the PPR leaderboard this week?