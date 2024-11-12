Fantasy Football: Players to consider dropping to make room for Week 11 waiver wire pickups

Viking Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) walks to the sideline between plays during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Vikings defeated the Jaguars 12-7. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP)

Players-to-drop advice will never be one-size-fits-all, so season these recommendations to taste.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars (61%)

By no means a must-drop, but the Jaguars offense is stuck in a ditch, Travis Etienne Jr. is back and Bigsby adds nothing in the passing game.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams (62%)

He's made it past 16 points just twice this season and the Rams OL is struggling to protect him. The rest of the passing schedule is a nightmare.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants (55%)

Five straight games under eight fantasy points. Not enough juice to carry through a bye week.

Cole Kmet, TE, Bears (59%)

Like the player, dislike the situation. Kmet's schedule moving forward has a bunch of difficult matchups, too.

Mike Gesicki, TE, Bengals (43%)

He's had splashes of fantasy relevance when Tee Higgins sits, but the Bengals haven't used him much otherwise — and Higgins likely returns in Week 11.