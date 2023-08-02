Fantasy Football: Five (deeper) sleepers at quarterback for those about to draft

Let's first acknowledge right here at the top that for a fantasy manager of your distinguished pedigree, there are certainly no sleepers.

We intend no insult here. It should go without saying that you, personally, have been all over Sam Howell since his breakout sophomore year at Sun Valley HS, shark that you are. We get it.

But for lesser fantasy players — for the people who, unlike you, have not been breaking down Brock Purdy tape since 2018 — we find the term "sleeper" is much easier to apply. Also, I'm told it's useful for SEO and discoverability and whatnot, so we're rolling with it today.

Our mission here is to unearth a few quarterbacks who have been almost completely ignored by early drafters — rostered in fewer than one-third of Yahoo leagues — yet who may have a path to fantasy viability. We've already mentioned two of 'em, so perhaps we should begin with those guys...

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders (12% rostered)

One of the recurring themes you're gonna find in this particular sleeper QB feature is that we really like passers with elite receivers at their disposal — like this guy, for example:

Terry McLaurin is one of the NFL's stealth superstars, a pass-catcher with few weaknesses. Here's hoping he and Jahan Dotson have found their forever-quarterback.

If Howell's sophomore season at UNC would have been his last as a collegiate player, he definitely would not have fallen to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, where he was a filthy steal for Washington. His passing numbers may have slipped as a junior with his supporting cast depleted, but he managed to rush for 828 yards and 11 scores. Assuming he wins the starting gig for the Commanders, he'll bring dual-threat ability to an offense that isn't short on playmakers. We got a taste of the Howell experience last season and it was kinda fun:

He's a superflex priority and a deep league player of interest. Howell clearly isn't short on confidence.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (31%)

Just a friendly reminder that Purdy closed the 2022 regular season with six straight wins — five as a starter, one in relief — and he tossed multiple TD passes in each game. He's the guy who gets to throw to George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, which is a nice way to make one's living in the NFL.

Purdy was cleared for the start of camp following offseason elbow surgery, so no worries on that front. Whatever plans you might have had for Trey Lance ... well, no. Not happening. Purdy just took the Niners to the NFC title game six months ago; it's inconceivable that the team wouldn't want to run it back with him in 2023. If he's healthy for the full season, he's obviously a threat to pass for 30-plus TDs.

If Purdy doesn't seem like a deep enough name for a feature like this, just keep scrolling. We promise the options get worse...

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (11%)

OK, just hear me out on this: Tannehill's top receiver is now DeAndre Hopkins, one of the most gifted wideouts of this (or any) era. His presumptive No. 2 receiver is Treylon Burks, a guy who's made a bunch of second-year breakout lists. His primary receiving tight end is Chigoziem Okonkwo, one of America's favorite fantasy sleepers. I'm afraid I must report that if those three pass-catchers meet or exceed expectations in the season ahead, Tannehill will again achieve fantasy relevance.

Remember, the man is only two seasons removed from a campaign in which he passed for 33 touchdowns, ran for seven and finished as the overall QB7. Will Levis isn't taking Tannehill's job unless things take an unexpectedly terrible turn for Tennessee.

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons (9%)

No, Ridder didn't make much fantasy noise in his four starts as a rookie, but he also won two games, didn't throw a pick and he successfully fed Drake London, which was appreciated. So that's something.

Ridder enters his second pro season with not only London as a primary weapon, but also a healthy Kyle Pitts and an outrageously skilled multi-purpose rookie running back in Bijan Robinson. That dude is more than some first- and second-down grinder; he's an every-down, all-situation terror.

Atlanta's offensive line is a formidable group coming off an excellent year, a gift to a young QB. If your local fantasy experts have nailed the consensus ranks on London (WR21), Pitts (TE6) and Robinson (RB5), then we have probably botched the rank on Ridder (QB26). This Falcons offense could be a party.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8%)

Let's get a little weird. I'm not gonna bang the table for Baker, exactly, but if any QB is about to give us a Geno Smith-style career resurrection, here's the likeliest candidate.

Some of us have been around long enough to remember a time when Mayfield was actually a well-hyped quarterback worthy of product endorsements, coming off an impressive first season. This guy tossed 27 touchdown passes in a season in which Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway were his top receivers. If he manages to approach that level of play while working with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Tampa's offense could get kinda frisky. He's free in any fantasy draft, super-flex included.

Of course Mayfield could also continue to be the Carolina version of himself, which might very well sink every Bucs skill player for fantasy purposes. Even if you're not invested in Mayfield specifically, there's a decent chance your fantasy interests will be tied in some way to a Baker resurgence.