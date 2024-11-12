Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: WRs (Half-PPR)

Pittsburgh Steelers v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 10: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a touchdown while defended by Noah Igbinoghene #1 of the Washington Commanders in the first quarter of a game at Northwest Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers passing game is officially heading up with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson under center. The offense has now scored 28+ points with 300+ total yards of offense in each of his three games as a starter, and there's no doubt as to who the biggest beneficiary of that offensive rhythm has been — third-year WR George Pickens.

In his three games with Wilson at QB, Pickens has compiled a 14-276-2 stat line, averaging 15.67 fantasy points per game in half-PPR leagues since Week 7 — the WR7 in FPPG in that span. This week, Pickens & Co. get a home matchup against a struggling Baltimore Ravens secondary that is hemorrhaging fantasy points to opposing wideouts, which could be a great spot to keep the ball rolling.

Find out where Pickens (and his new teammate, WR Mike Williams) currently stand in our team's Week 11 WR rankings for half-PPR scoring formats:

Which wide receiver will dominate Week 11?

