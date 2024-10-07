Fantasy Football Week 6: Waiver wire pickups

Colts Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs through tackles for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars defeated the Colts 37-34. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP)

Each week, we highlight the top potential fantasy football waiver pickups who remain available in at least 50% of Yahoo fantasy leagues. If you find yourself with roster needs entering Week 6, the names below deserve attention.

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (9%)

It’s that time, friends. Once each season, it’s worth adding Jones to your fantasy roster simply to be reminded of the full range of possibilities in the human experience — joy, despair, hilarity, etc.

Jones gets a matchup with Cincinnati’s user-friendly defense in the week ahead, and he should have Malik Nabers back at his disposal after the rookie missed Week 4. Even without the superstar receiver available, Jones managed to deliver multiple scores against Seattle on Sunday while adding his usual dash of rushing production.

We won’t go so far as to say that you can start Jones with confidence against the Bengals. But you can at least start him reluctantly and hope for a non-disastrous outcome.

Recommended FAB offer (assuming $100 budget): $6

Additional QB options:

Justin Herbert is returning from his bye to a brutal matchup with Denver, but those of you planning further ahead will want to know he gets Arizona on Monday night in Week 7.

Derek Carr is headed into a home matchup with Tampa Bay, the team Kirk Cousins torched for 500-plus yards last Thursday.

Kevin Stefanski doesn't yet sound like a coach preparing to sit his obviously hopeless quarterback, but it's gonna have to happen at some point. Jameis Winston should probably be rostered already in superflex leagues.

Drake Maye's time is reportedly coming soon, and the upcoming matchups with Houston and Jacksonville are particularly friendly.

Running backs

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars (23%)

Bigsby is beginning to look suspiciously like Jacksonville’s featured back:

Tank Bigsby: the new Jags RB1?pic.twitter.com/dOPNbzplMo — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 6, 2024

He cleared 100 rushing yards on just 13 carries against the Colts, doing much of his damage on the run above and the one below:

JAGUARS RB1 TANK BIGSBY.pic.twitter.com/fEm5TyUuev — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 6, 2024

Bigsby’s 65-yard score basically filled the entire running back bingo card: vision, patience, vicious stiffarm, breakaway speed, premature celebration. An absolutely filthy play.

For the first time, Bigsby actually out-snapped Travis Etienne (while also out-rushing and out-gaining him, of course). Etienne still managed 60 scrimmage yards on a dozen touches, six of which were receptions, so it’s not as if he was useless. Bigsby is simply running too well to remain in a subordinate role.

FAB: $26

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (23%)

We can’t reasonably expect Tracy to leapfrog Devin Singletary in the Giants’ backfield hierarchy, but he may have just earned a beefier role moving forward. Tracy was excellent against the Seahawks, carrying 18 times for 129 yards. He’s a converted collegiate receiver, so this is a player with a full skill set. The rookie left a trail of would-be tacklers in his wake on Sunday afternoon:

Excellent run here by Tyrone Tracy! So much upside with him, excited to see him get more chances #NYG pic.twitter.com/uuwJe3FZrT — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 6, 2024

Singletary is dealing with a groin injury at the moment, so he’s no lock to be fully operational in Week 6, if he plays at all. Regardless of his status, Tracy has earned additional opportunities.

FAB: $16

Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears (20%)

Just to be clear, D'Andre Swift has emphatically reestablished control of Chicago's backfield over the past two weeks. Johnson has emerged as a key supporting piece, however. He's made house calls in back-to-back games, including a pair of Sunday, functioning as his team's unchallenged No. 2 rushing option. At 225 pounds, Johnson has the traditional style and dimensions of a short-yardage bulldozer. He's definitely approved for flex use to help you navigate the byes.

FAB: $9

Various other RB adds:

Braelon Allen has been quiet in consecutive games, but he continues to play roughly one-third of the backfield snaps for the Jets. It seems clear that when things go according to script for New York, the rookie will have a significant role.

Antonio Gibson received a ceremonial start on Sunday, but he continued to run behind Rhamondre Stevenson in the Patriots offense. The vet still managed to finish with 56 scrimmage yards on seven touches, continuing to serve as an efficient supporting player (in a dreadful offense).

Justice Hill was quiet in Sunday's OT shootout, but he's just a week removed from delivering 96 total yards and one score against Buffalo. He's headed into a pair of fantasy-friendly matchups (Was, at TB), so he should remain a viable flex option.

If you're looking for a supporting back in an un-fun offense, Jaleel McLaughlin is your guy. He returned to the end-zone for Denver on Sunday, handling nine touches.

Jeremy McNichols remains the No. 3 back in Washington behind a pair of excellent players, so we shouldn't get too excited by his recent scoring binge. His team is piling up points and yards, however, so he makes sense as a stash in the deepest leagues.

Ty Chandler and the Vikings are headed into a bye, so they can't help us in Week 6. But it's worth noting that Aaron Jones picked up a hip injury in the London game, leading to a super-sized workload for Chandler.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons (48%)

Through five games, Mooney is essentially having the season you probably hoped Kyle Pitts would produce. He simply wore out the Bucs on Thursday night, catching nine balls for 105 yards and two spikes on 16 targets. This grab was particularly absurd:

What a catch by Darnell Mooney! 😱#TBvsATL on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YdkrfoRFXn — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2024

Mooney is up to 40 targets on the season and he’s produced 50-plus receiving yards in four straight weeks. While he may not be the team’s clear No. 1 receiver, he’s no worse than 1A. It’s wild that Mooney is still eligible for the weekly pickups feature, yet here we are. Go get him. Atlanta travels to Carolina this week.

FAB: $26

Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys (7%)

Tolbert delivered a career-best performance on a prime time stage in Week 5, punctuating his 7-catch night with a game-winning touchdown:

Dak said during training camp that the WR he spends the most time with over summer historically has a great season. This year, Jalen Tolbert was that guy pic.twitter.com/ViWwF2DGV3 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 7, 2024

He's produced at least one wow moment every week this season, hauling in 20 of his 29 targets on the year. Tolbert has been on the field for at least 67% of the snaps in every game (89% on Sunday night) and he obviously resides inside Dak Prescott's circle of trust. His breakout appears legit. His passer-rating when targeted this season is 111.7, so an attempt in his direction is generally a good idea.

With Brandin Cooks (knee) on IR and unavailable until November, target volume shouldn't be a worry for Tolbert in the near future.

FAB: $16

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (40%)

Downs has feasted from the slot over the past two weeks with Joe Flacco at the controls of Indy’s offense, hauling in 17 passes for 151 yards and one score on 21 targets. He’s a technician who uncovers quickly and keeps the chains moving. Whether or not he can continue to thrive after Anthony Richardson returns is an open question, but he’s the sort of easy-button receiver AR desperately needs.

If Flacco actually remains under center for the Colts in the matchup ahead at Tennessee, Downs will be pretty close to a must-start in full-PPR.

FAB: $9

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills (45%)

It wasn’t a perfectly clean game for Coleman against the Texans, but the rookie made the most of his lone catch:

KEON COLEMAN TAKES IT 49 YARDS TO THE HOUSE ON 4TH DOWN 🔥



His fantasy value continues to rise with every week 📈pic.twitter.com/abntWUETbp — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 6, 2024

Buffalo has an abundance of short-range slot receivers, but they have a serious need for a player who consistently wins (and converts his opportunities) downfield and outside the numbers. Unless this team addresses that shortcoming via trade, they really need Coleman to accelerate the development timeline. He clearly won’t lack targets in the weeks ahead.

FAB: $6

Additional WRs and TEs to consider:

Alec Pierce has given us a wild ride this year, scoring three times on his 13 catches while averaging a ridiculous 28.3 yards per receptions. He remains a low-volume, high-variance fantasy commodity, but at least he's tied to quarterbacks who can take advantage of his field-flipping ability.

With Malik Nabers unavailable, Darius Slayton delivered a monster day against the Seahawks (8-122-1). He isn't likely to see double-digit target totals when Nabers is back in the mix, but he's clearly a preferred option for Daniel Jones, capable of producing big plays.

Quentin Johnston is back from LA's bye and ready to resume his TD-or-bust fantasy season. He offers highlight potential, no question, but he's also capable of getting shut out in any given week.

DeMario Douglas is not exactly tied to the league's most dynamic offense, but volume has flowed in his direction. He's drawn nine targets in two of his last three games.

Allen Lazard might very well be doomed in fantasy terms if Davante Adams finds his way to New York, but it's still worth noting that he's snagged four TDs over five games. Lazard has also seen 18 targets in the past two weeks, so volume hasn't been a concern.

Tyler Conklin has seen at least six targets in each of the Jets' last three games, catching 15 balls for 165 yards. He's been a bankable short-range answer for Aaron Rodgers thus far.

Defense

Philadelphia Eagles (34%)

Philly is coming off a bye and preparing to face the Browns and Giants in consecutive weeks, so … well, this pickup should not require much additional justification. Stream and enjoy.

FAB: $2

Los Angeles Chargers (12%)

LA has a legitimately frisky D that’s generated seven takeaways and 11 sacks through four games. This group returns from their bye to face Bo Nix and Denver’s underwhelming offense, an obviously favorable spot. For at least one week, the Chargers can help.

FAB: $1