Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a one-handed catch against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gus Stark/Getty Images) (Gus Stark/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

It's no secret that the tight end position has been an odd one for fantasy football managers this season. Week 3 was no exception, as the top five tight ends off the board in Yahoo leagues — Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, Trey McBride, Mark Andrews and George Kittle (inactive) combined for 18.1 total points in PPR leagues. Meanwhile, Dallas Goedert and Cole Kmet combined for 52.7 ... weird.

[Week 4 Full-PPR Fantasy RankingsQBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

In short, there are seemingly no guarantees at the tight end position this season. To help you navigate these rocky waters, our team of experts is here with their Week 4 tight end rankings for full-PPR scoring leagues:

Who are you starting at tight end in Week 4?

