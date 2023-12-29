Fantasy Football Week 17 Defense Rankings

Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after tackling quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The 49ers defense is ready for a big bouce-back performance after giving up 33 points to the Ravens before a national audience on Christmas night. Ranked as the eighth D/ST in fantasy, the 49ers are sixth in sacks with 45 and first in interceptions with 19, and this week they are a good bet to get more of each.

[Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

They face the Washington Commanders, who are turning to Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback over Sam Howell. With the state of the Washington offensive line, this going be a big sack day with plenty of turnovers for the 49ers.

See how the 49ers and the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 17 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?