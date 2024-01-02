Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Kickers

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 31: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Butker made six field goals during this game. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

For the second week in a row, there were a dozen kickers who split the uprights for 10 or more points, led by Harrison Butker, who hit six field goals on the way to 24 points. He's K7 on the season, hitting 31-of-33 field goals and this week gets to kick indoors when the Chiefs travel to SoFi Stadium to face the last-place Los Angeles Chargers. Expect more points from the Chiefs boot.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 18? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 18 fantasy kicker leaderboard?

