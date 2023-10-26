Fantasy Football RB Rankings Week 8

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

The last time we saw Breece Hall, the electrifying second-year back was totaling 93 yards and one touchdown against the tough Philadelphia run defense. That performance came after a 26.90 fantasy-point outing against the hapless Denver rush D.

[Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

With the Jets' bye week behind them — and Hall looking all the way back from his ACL tear — is it time we considered him a top-five fantasy RB for the rest of the season?

He has a chance to stake that claim in Week 8, as the Jets take on the state-rival Giants, whose defense has been a giant problem all season.

Check out where Hall lands in our RB rankings for Week 8:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 8 fantasy RB leaderboard?

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!