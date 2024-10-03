Fantasy Film Room: Rookie check in for the QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. With 4 weeks in the books it's time for a rookie check in at the season's quarter pole. The duo dive into the rookie QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs that are making an instant fantasy impact.

The two look the instant success Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is having and how sustainable it could be for the rest of the year. The two also explain why Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is off to a better start than stats suggest. Harmon and Tice then dive into the top rookie WRs and what's working for them and what won't for the rest of the season. The two end the show by providing a 'saying the quiet part out loud' take and previewing TNF:

(2:00) - Rookie check in on QBs: Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Bo Nix

(23:30) - Rookie check in on RBs

(28:40) - Rookie check in on WRs: Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Marvin Harrison

(42:40) - Rookie check in on WRs + TEs: Xavier Worhty, Keon Coleman, AD Mitchell, Brock Bowers

(1:04:40) - Saying quiet part out loud: The Panthers hit on this rookie WR + Chargers aren't a bad team

(1:13:40) - TNF preview and prop bets: Buccaneers @ Falcons

