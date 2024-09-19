Fantasy Film Room: Is Saints' success sustainable? Why is scoring way down otherwise? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The duo dives into the Saints offensive explosion in the first two weeks of the season and examine if what they're doing is sustainable. The two also look at why scoring is way down across the league. Tice explains why it's never been harder to play QB in the NFL against these modern defenses.

In the second half of the show, Tice shares why he's nerding out about Kansas City RB Carson Steele and the opportunity he has ahead of him. Tice also nerds out about the ways the Chargers are using Ladd McConkey so far and why you should care about the Commanders run game. The two end the show previewing Thursday Night Football's matchup between the New England Patriots and New York Jets:

(3:00) - Fantasy trending topic: Is the Saints offensive explosion sustainable?

(27:25) - Fantasy trending topic: Why is scoring way down to start the year?

(37:30) - Nate is nerding out about this: Kansas City RB Carson Steele

(43:45) - Nate is nerding out about this: Los Angeles WR Ladd McConkey

(54:00) - Nate wants you to care about this: Washington Commanders run game

(1:00:05) - TNF preview and prop bets

