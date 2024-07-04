Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: Where can you gain an advantage to close Week 14?

St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 17: Masyn Winn #0 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the Miami Marlins during the third inning of the game at loanDepot park on June 17, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Fantasy. baseball managers in shallow leagues can look at Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn and several batters on the Orioles for help this weekend. And those in deeper formats can pursue hitters on the Royals and Guardians. On the pitching side, there aren’t any must-have streamers for roto managers, but there are a few arms who are worth the risk for head-to-head managers who need a final push to close Week 14.

Matchups to Target

Royals @ Rockies

The Royals should enjoy their trip to Coors Field, especially the players on the team who will find their names in the starting lineup against lefties on Friday and Saturday. That list includes Hunter Renfroe (5%) and Freddy Fermin (3%). The pair of contests against southpaws also makes lefty batter MJ Melendez an afterthought this weekend.

Guardians vs. Giants

Cleveland's productive offense should feast against Kyle Harrison (returning from the IL and owns a career 4.02 ERA) and two starters (Spencer Bivens, Hayden Birdsong) who has each thrown fewer than 15 MLB innings. And later in the game, the Guardians will face a Giants bullpen that ranks 24th in ERA. Bo Naylor (20%) has hit better of late and can be streamed at the catcher position, while Daniel Schneemann (2%) has been hitting high in the lineup.

Orioles @ A’s

Baltimore’s powerful lineup should continue to thrive against a trio of nondescript Oakland starters, two of whom throw from the right side. Most of the team’s top hitters are widely rostered, but Ryan O’Hearn (52%), Heston Kjerstad (40%), Colton Cowser (28%) and Jorge Mateo (4%) could all make a fantasy impact.

Cubs vs. Angels

The Cubs will face three midlevel starters in this series and could score in bunches late in games against a bullpen that ranks 28th in ERA. Michael Busch (33%) could hit a home run, while Pete Crow-Armstrong (4%) is an excellent candidate to steal a base.

Cardinals @ Nationals

St. Lous hitters will be in great position to reach base often when they face three Washington starters who each own a WHIP over 1.35. With the Nats using southpaws to start every game this series, right-handed leadoff man Masyn Winn (33%) is the top man to target.

Matchups to Avoid

Giants @ Guardians

Although the Guardians starters this weekend are more of a respectable than special group, the Giants will need to score early before they have to face a Cleveland bullpen that leads the majors by a wide margin with a 2.60 ERA. Matt Chapman is the closest to a must-start player in this group, although some managers in deeper formats will use Heliot Ramos or Jorge Soler.

Phillies @ Braves

Philadelphia is dealing with multiple injuries to key hitters, and their task of scoring runs will be hurt this weekend by facing two successful Atlanta starters (Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez) and a bullpen that ranks second in baseball with a 3.08 ERA. Trea Turner, Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos are the only must-start Phillies for this series.

Seeking Saves

Aroldis Chapman (Pittsburgh Pirates, 43%)

Chapman finds his name in this space for a second consecutive week, as he continues to be a respectable replacement for injured closer David Bednar. The veteran lefty could record multiple saves this week, as the Pirates will send out a solid starting trio of Paul Skenes, Bailey Falter and Mitch Keller in a home series against the Mets.

Seeking Steals

Zach Neto (Los Angeles Angels, 34%)

Neto ranks second on the Angels with 11 steals and posted a solid .337 OBP during June. He could reach base often and swipe a bag against the Cubs, as their primary catcher, Miguel Amaya, has thrown out just 6 of 53 would-be base stealers.

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Chicago Cubs, 4%)

On the other side of the same series, Crow-Armstrong is perhaps the best candidate in baseball to swipe a bag this weekend. The speedster was one of just three players in baseball to record at least 10 steals during June. And in this series, he will test his luck against Logan O’Hoppe, who has allowed more steals this season than all but one other catcher.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers for the weekend, with their start date and Yahoo! roster rate in brackets.

Reese Olson @CIN (Friday, 43)

Hayden Wesneski vs. LAA (Sunday, 4)

Carson Spiers vs. DET (Friday, 12)

Andrew Heaney vs. TB (Saturday, 15)

Jose Soriano @CHC (Sunday, 27)

Kyle Gibson @WSH (Sunday, 40)

Yariel Rodriguez @SEA (Saturday, 4)

Sean Manaea @PIT (Sunday, 30)

Cade Povich @OAK (Saturday, 10)

Michael Lorenzen vs. TB (Friday, 29)

Aaron Civale @TEX (Friday, 35)

David Peterson @PIT (Saturday, 18)

Zack Littell @TEX (Sunday, 26)

Lance Lynn @WSH (Saturday, 30)

James Paxton vs. MIL (Sunday, 47)

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. HOU (Sunday, 23)

Spencer Arrighetti @MIN (Sunday, 15)

Bailey Falter vs. NYM (Saturday, 10)