Fantasy Baseball: Top outfield sleepers for 2025

Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don tracks the fly ball to identify his favorite outfield sleepers.

Colorado Rockies: Nolan Jones, OF

Jones was a fantasy bust last season, but a lingering back injury was a major reason why. He's one season removed from posting a 132 wRC+ while going 20/20 over just 367 at-bats. A healthy Jones could hit cleanup in the Rockies' lineup, and Coors Field remains the best hitter's park in baseball (for both lefties and righties). Coors Field has increased run scoring an MLB-high 25% over the past three seasons while decreasing strikeouts by 11%.

Rockies' hitters had a collective .332 BABIP last year, which was 10 points higher than the next best. Jones' 2023 also included monster numbers in Triple-A, and his legit combination of power/speed offers major fantasy upside at a depressed ADP of nearly 250.

Detroit Tigers: Parker Meadows, OF

Meadows' ADP is falling after being shut down with a nerve issue, but there's no structural damage and he hopefully shouldn't miss too much time; he's already feeling a positive change in the issue. Meadows posted a 137 wRC+ with six homers and five steals over the final two months (186 ABs) after returning from injury last year. The improved performance came with a mechanical swing change, so Meadows looks like a prime breakout candidate while hitting leadoff in 2025 as long as health cooperates.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Michael Conforto, OF

Conforto hit a modest 20 homers last season, but it’s worth noting 85% of them came on the road. He had just three home runs and 15 RBI with an 83 wRC+ at home, but Conforto hit 17 homers and recorded 51 RBI with a 133 wRC+ on the road. San Francisco’s Oracle Park decreased HR for LHB a whopping 27% last season. Meanwhile, Dodger Stadium has increased HR for LHB by 16% over the past three years.

In other words, Conforto went from a bottom-three home park for left-handed power to a borderline top-five park with the move to Los Angeles. Last year’s .237 batting average was accompanied by a .257 expected BA, and Conforto's upgraded environment can’t be understated.

Conforto might hit lower in L.A.’s lineup, but that's for an offense that scored 149 more runs than the Giants last season. And while he could lose some at-bats via getting replaced defensively later in games, his ability to hit lefties should keep him out of a platoon. Conforto is going undrafted in 80% of Yahoo leagues.

Milwaukee Brewers: Garrett Mitchell, OF

Mitchell is a former first-round pick who could go 20/25 this year if health cooperates. He's slated to hit cleanup in Milwaukee's lineup, and American Family Field has boosted homers for lefties by 19% over the last three seasons (the third-most in MLB). Mitchell was one of just three players to record a bat speed > 75 mph and a Sprint Speed in at least the 90th percentile, along with Elly De La Cruz and Julio Rodríguez. Mitchell is primed to breakout in 2025.

St. Louis Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF

Walker is a former top prospect who flopped in 2024, but he clubbed five homers in September. Walker worked all offseason with St. Louis' new hitting coach trying to rediscover his swing. Walker will get every opportunity with the Cardinals this season, and OOPSY projects .264-70-19-72-8 over just 131 games (with a 113 wRC+). He suffered a knee-injury scare recently but is already feeling better. Walker has a low floor, but he could also end up drafted 10 rounds higher in 2026.