Falcons are for real, who is Mike McDaniel without Tua & QB Room Week 4 | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab break down the Atlanta Falcons' overtime heroics vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Kirk Cousins throws for a franchise-record 509 passing yards. Did this game convince us the Falcons have what it takes to make the playoffs?

Then it’s time for the Week 4 QB Room. The Indianapolis Colts have a struggling starter and a reliable backup at quarterback. What should they do with Anthony Richardson & Joe Flacco to guarantee success? Meanwhile in Miami, McDaniel’s Dolphins are struggling without Tua Tagovailoa. What does that say about McDaniels as a head coach?

To wrap things up, Frank & Fitz preview the New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings game in London and give their stupid underdog picks for the weekend.

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

(0:29) Tampa Bay @ Atlanta recap

(18:13) What should Colts do with Anthony Richardson & Joe Flacco?

(31:15) QB stock report Week 4

(38:18) Mike McDaniel on fraud watch?

(47:18) Jets vs Minnesota in London preview

(55:06) Stupid underdog picks

