Ex-NFL star Derrick Ward arrested in string of Los Angeles robberies, per reportrs

Houston Texans vs New York Giants - November 5, 2006 New York Giants # 34 running back Derrick Ward on the sidelines during the Houston Texans vs New York Giants game on November 5, 2006 at Giants Stadium . .The Giants won 14-10. (Photo by Tom Berg/NFLPhotoLibrary) (Tom Berg/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Derrick Ward is in custody after he was arrested Monday on charges of robbing multiple businesses in Southern California, according to multiple reports.

The 43-year-old's professional football career spanned across eight seasons in the league, one of which saw him win a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants in 2007.

He was reportedly involved in the robberies of at least five businesses, including gas stations, per NBC News. He is not accused of using a firearm during any of those alleged crimes, allegedly using force and fear to obtain money instead, TMZ reported.

As of Tuesday, Ward is still being held in a Los Angeles jail after he was booked on a felony charge. His bail is reportedly set at $250,000.

Ward spent the first five years of his career in New Jersey. The Jets selected him in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft but he never played for the team, landing with the Giants.

He didn't play in the Giants' 2007 Super Bowl win, as he broke his leg late in the season and the team placed him on injured reserve. That year, the team went 10-6 and defeated the New England Patriots for the title, who were unbeaten until the championship game. The 17-14 Super Bowl win is still remembered for the "Helmet Catch," which saw Eli Manning connect with Giants wideout David Tyree for an unlikely recepton that put the Giants in position for the touchdown that won them the game.

Ward's best NFL season came the following year. He rushed for a career-high 1,025 yards in 2008. He went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans, recording 2,628 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns over his entire career.

He grew up in Riverside, a county in Southern California. Ward initially stayed in California for college, playing football for Fresno State before moving to Kansas to attend Ottawa University.