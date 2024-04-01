Ex-Lions CB Cameron Sutton turns himself in on domestic violence charge after weeks on the run

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Cameron Sutton #1 of the Detroit Lions walks off of the field after at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Cameron Sutton, former cornerback for the Detroit Lions, turned himself in on Sunday to authorities in Tampa, Florida, more than three weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

"After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said via the Associated Press. "Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man's gruesome actions."

The sheriff's department has released very few details about the alleged incident. All we know is that the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department responded to a call for "domestic violence in progress" at 5:00 a.m. on March 7 that allegedly involved Sutton and an unidentified woman. A warrant was issued, saying Sutton was wanted for domestic battery by strangulation.

Then two weeks passed. Authorities in Florida were unable to locate Sutton, so they decided to appeal to the public. They posted his mugshot on Twitter, asking the public for help in locating him.

At the time the warrant went public on Twitter, Sutton was actually at the Lions practice facility.

"We learned about the warrant at the same time everybody else did on social media," Lions president Rod Wood told WJBK-TV Fox 2 last week. "We were able to speak to Cam because he was actually in our building. We found him. He was down with our strength staff. He kind of showed up unexpectedly to work out. We were able to talk to him in person — not me, but other members of the staff — and he left the building."

The Lions released Sutton the next day.

Sutton, 29, was a third-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. He played there for the first six years of his career before signing a three-year deal with the Lions after the 2022 season. In 2023 he started all 17 games, making 65 tackles and snagging one interception.