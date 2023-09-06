Ekeler's Edge: Week 1 RB matchups we are most excited about

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

The regular season of 'Ekeler's Edge' makes its debut with Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler. To start the show the two look ahead to their Week 1 matchups in the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football league. While Ekeler is projected to win his first game, Harmon stresses caution when looking at Week 1 fantasy projections.

The duo then dive into this week's 'Ask Austin Mailbag' to select a team name for Ekeler's fantasy squad. The two also highlight some of the worst overreaction moves fantasy owners have made over the years in the early weeks of the season. Harmon stresses for everyone to not overreact to Week 1 in Fantasy Football.

The two then end the show by revealing their favorite RB matchups of Week 1. Harmon focuses on his favorite mismatches while Ekeler shares his must watch head-to-head RB matchups on Sunday.

1:30 - Ekeler Invitational update: Will Austin, Matt start 1-0?

6:36 - When is it the right time to start trading in Fantasy?

11:54 - Ask Austin Mailbag Part 1: Picking Austin's Fantasy Team Name

16:05 - Ask Austin Mailbag part 2: Worst Week 1 overreaction trades

35:55 - Under the hood: What's it like to prep for Week 1?

42:15 - RB Matchups we are most excited for in Week 1

42:45 - Matt's top 5 RB mismatches of the week

44:35 - Austin's favorite head-to-head RB matchups in Week 1

