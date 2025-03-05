Duke assistant Jai Lucas reportedly signs deal to take over as Miami's head basketball coach

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 20: Associate head coach Jai Lucas of the Duke Blue Devils directs his team in their scrimmage game during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 20, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Miami has its next men's basketball coach.

Duke assistant Jai Lucas has signed a contract to take over as Miami's head at the conclusion of the regular season, according to multiple reports.

Per the reports, Lucas will remain on Jon Scheyer's staff through the end of the the regular season, but will not be on the Blue Devils bench in ACC and NCAA tournament play. Duke has one game remaining in the regular season, a road game against rival North Carolina on Saturday.

Duke and Miami could potentially meet in the ACC tournament, which would present an obvious conflict of interests. Lucas reportedly had a verbal agreement with Miami as of Feb. 23, but not a contract in place. He was on Duke's bench for its 97-60 win over Miami three days later.

This story will be updated.