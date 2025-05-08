Ducks to hire Joel Quenneville as next head coach after 2021 resignation amid Blackhawks scandal: Reports

Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville listens to questions during their end-of-season media availability at the United Center on April 22, 2017. (Jim Young/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Four years after he resigned from the Florida Panthers amid a sexual-assault investigation involving his former team, Joel Quenneville is back in the NHL. Quenneville will reportedly become Anaheim Ducks' next head coach, according to multiple reports.

The news comes less than a year after Quenneville was reinstated by the NHL following his resignation from the Panthers in 2021. Quenneville resigned as the team's head coach after the NHL launched an investigation into claims Chicago Blackhawks' video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted a prospect. Quenneville was employed as the Blackhawks' head coach at the time of the alleged assault.

Following Quenneville's resignation, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said he would need to meet with the coach before he could hold another job in the NHL. In July 2024, Quenneville was reinstated by the league.

This story will be updated.