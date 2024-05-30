Drew Brees to be inducted into New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Drew Brees has been selected for induction into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame class of 2024, the team announced on Thursday.

After joining the Saints in 2005 following five seasons with the San Diego Chargers, Brees quickly became one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks and helped the franchise become a regular presence in the postseason.

Brees retired in 2021 after a 20-season career that saw him become a 13-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl XLIV champion and MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and a 2006 First-team All-Pro. He holds 14 franchise records with the Saints, including career passing yards (68,010) and touchdowns (491).

The greatest Saint of all time ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/1d1mw79XYy — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 30, 2024

As far as NFL records go, Brees is tied with seven other players for most passing touchdowns in a game (7), as well as the most 5,000-yard passing seasons (5) and most consecutive games with a touchdown pass (54). He is also second all-time in single-season passing yards with 5,476 and career passing yards with 80,358.

"This is a tremendous honor," Brees said during a Thursday press conference that saw him get emotional at points. "And I am so grateful to everybody here, and forever will be. Once a Saint, always a Saint. I will be living and dying with the team every Sunday as most of you will as well."

Brees will be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame beginning in 2026.

No date has been announced when a ceremony will be held for Brees, but the Saints do host their former head coach Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos during Week 7 on Oct. 17.