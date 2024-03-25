Don't expand March Madness, it's perfect as is + Why Kentucky might be stuck with Calipari

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the instant classic and finish between Houston and Texas A&M in the second round of March Madness. All three share their biggest takeaways from the first weekend of the tournament including Purdue's dominance so far and Kentucky's collapse against Oakland.

The trio then discusses why the tournament is perfect as it is and does not need any further expansion. Dellenger reiterates the desire the power four conferences have to do so anyways. Dellenger explains how conference realignment and expansion are the crux for these conferences wanting more access into the tournament. Wetzel shares an idea from college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla on how expanding the tournament could work and still be fair to mid-majors.

After the break, Wetzel shares his amusement and deep dive on Grand Canyon University. Wetzel can't determine if he wants to buy literal stock in Grand Canyon University or if the whole thing is a farce, including the fans that went to the actual games this weekend.

The three then deliberate on the future John Calipari at Kentucky after yet another embarrassing performance in March Madness. Forde explains why firing Calipari, who signed a life-time contract, is easier said than done. The trio also react to FAU's former head coach Dusty May taking the Michigan job. Forde explains how May's decision to go to Ann Arbor has Louisville almost starting from square one again to find their new head basketball coach.

The trio ends the pod with a 'Say Something Nice' segment and a people's court on a dad who might win 'Father of the Year' in 2024.

1:30 - First weekend of March Madness takeaways: Houston survives classic, Oakland captures nation, chalky bracket

17:00 - Don't fix, tweak, expand March Madness... it's not broken, it's perfect

32:05 - Dan is enthralled with Grand Canyon University's stock and fans

40:55 - Coaching news: What does Kentucky do with Calipari? Michigan lands May

51:24 - 'Say Something Nice' segment: March Madness edition

59:00 - People's Court: Father of the year or not?

