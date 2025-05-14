Dodgers reportedly call up top prospect Dalton Rushing with team out to fantastic start

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 28: Dalton Rushing #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off double during the ninth inning of the spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Camelback Ranch on February 28, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeremy Chen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers always seem to get richer. Amid a fantastic start — in which the team is 27-15 — the club will call up top prospect Dalton Rushing from the minors, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

The Dodgers are calling up prized catching prospect Dalton Rushing, sources tell The Athletic. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 14, 2025

Rushing, 24, entered the 2025 season as the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect. In 132 plate appearances at Triple-A, Rushing is hitting .308/.424/.514, with five home runs.

This story will be updated.