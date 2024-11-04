Dodgers get their parade, drafting the best moments from 2024 and where LA goes in 2025 | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The Los Angeles Dodgers held a celebration for the ages last week following their World Series victory over the New York Yankees. Although they won the championship in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, their title this year allowed them to celebrate in the streets and at Dodger Stadium with all their fans.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about all the scenes from the parade and stadium celebration, including Kiké Hernández dunking on Fat Joe, Jack Flaherty’s perfect t-shirt for the occasion and why Clayton Kershaw deserved to celebrate just as much as the rest of Dodgers Nation, even though his role in 2024 wasn’t as prominent as other players.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys discuss the narrative that the Dodgers bought this championship and why that's a silly take. They draft the best moments from LA's 2024 season and then take a look at what the offseason holds for them. Later on, Jake and Jordan talk about the 2024 Gold Glove Award winners, Gerrit Cole opting out of his Yankees contract and Jordan Montgomery's awkward opt-in with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

(1:37) - Reviewing the Dodgers celebration

(15:37) - Did the Dodgers buy this title?

(21:25) - Drafting the best moments from LA’s season

(45:17) - Where do the Dodgers go from here?

(49:01) - 2024 Gold Glove Award winners

(52:47) - Cole opts out, Montgomery opts in

