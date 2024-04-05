The Dodgers couldn't even avoid drama with Shohei Ohtani's 1st HR with team

MLB: APR 03 Giants at Dodgers LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) jogs through the dugout following the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There is a very established process when a fan catches a milestone home run, such as Shohei Ohtani's first homer with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The ball legally belongs to the fan, who will quickly be escorted from their seats so team officials can speak with them and work out what it will take them to part with the ball. Sometimes, all it takes is a little signed memorabilia, other times cold hard cash. Crucially, the fan is well within their rights to take the ball and go home.

This practice goes back decades, but the Dodgers couldn't avoid unnecessary drama when it happened with Ohtani's homer on Thursday.

The fan who caught Ohtani's home run ball is a married, lifelong Dodger fan named Ambar Roman, and she and her husband didn't sound very happy while speaking with The Athletic on how they were treated by the Dodgers after the ball ended up in her hands.

As Roman tells the story, she was escorted from the stands, separated from her husband, pressured into giving up the ball for next-to-nothing and ultimately gave up the ball for two signed hats, a signed ball and a signed bat. An auction house told The Athletic the ball would be worth at least $100,000.

As her husband Alexis Valenzuela put it:

"They really took advantage of her," Valenzuela said. "There were a bunch of (security) guys around her. They wouldn't let me talk to her or give her any advice. There was no way for us to leave. They had her pretty much cornered in the back."

The Dodgers allegedly threatened to refuse to authenticate the ball if Roman decided to take the ball home, which would make the ball effectively worthless and take away her ability to sell the ball later. Of course, it would also mean the Dodgers would have to explain to their $700 million player why he isn't getting his first Dodgers home run ball because they didn't want to part with, say, a few thousand dollars.

This process usually ends with the fan meeting the player, but even that wound up being a point of contention. Roman and Valenzuela told The Athletic they never met Ohtani, despite his claims to the contrary after the game:

"I was able to talk to the fan, and was able to get it back," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. "Obviously it's a very special ball, a lot of feelings toward it, I'm very grateful that it's back."

The Dodgers reportedly declined to address Roman's grievances beyond a statement saying they were "open to a further conversation" with Roman.

Given that Ohtani's willingness to tell the truth was already a central part of one of the biggest stories of the season, him getting caught in an apparent lie over something as trivial as meeting a fan can't be ignored.

In total, this is a bizarre and completely avoidable story for the Dodgers, in a year where they had already had enough bizarre and completely avoidable stories. It's also an important reminder for fans to know their rights if they ever catch a highly meaningful ball. Teams might start threatening to not authenticate the ball, but you have to remember that's going to cost them too.