Did the Cleveland Browns trade away a future face of the NFL?

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado celebrates after being selected second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By the numbers, the Cleveland Browns made off with a haul in their shocking early-draft-night trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. By the vibes, though, the Browns might just have traded away the future of the NFL.

Cleveland and Jacksonville provided the draft night’s first major thrill with the announcement of the trade, which gave the Jags the opportunity to draft two-way college whirlwind Travis Hunter. It’s impossible to predict how Hunter will play out, but it’s safe to say that he’ll be must-watch, given that he’ll get significant reps on both sides of the ball. Heck, Cleveland’s own GM compared Hunter to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani.

Yes, Shohei Ohtani, the player who basically singlehandedly conquered baseball, thanks to his elite skills both at the plate and on the mound. That’s who Cleveland opted against taking.

Granted, there are significant differences between a two-way baseball player and a two-way football player, starting with the fact that it’s debatable whether Hunter can play more than a handful of plays on both sides of the ball. But it’s not hard to envision Hunter being the most visible non-quarterback in the league, the kind of player who can disrupt the opposition no matter where he lines up, and raise the profile of his whole team at the same time. Cleveland, still reeling from a string of bad choices that culminated in the Deshaun Watson trade, sure could have used some of that goodwill and star power.

So what exactly did the Browns get in return for giving up possibly the most exciting player in the game? A flat-out haul. Cleveland traded away the pick that became Hunter, along with a fourth-round pick (No. 104) and a sixth-round pick (No. 200), and in return received the No. 5 pick (which they turned into Michigan DT Mason Graham), a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126) and — most notably — a 2026 first-round pick.

In other words, Cleveland moved up nearly 70 spots above its fourth-round pick, and nearly 75 spots from its sixth-round pick, and got an extra 2026 first-rounder. The move here for Cleveland is clear:

First, a restocking of the franchise’s draft capital following the pantry-clearing from the 2022 Watson trade.

Second, and more importantly for Cleveland’s purposes, this gives the Browns multiple bites at the quarterback apple, both in 2025 and 2026.

The 2026 quarterback draft class is forecast at much stronger than this year’s crop, with Texas’ Arch Manning, UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava, Penn State’s Drew Allar and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers leading the way. Cleveland is in desperate — some would say franchise-long — need of a quarterback, and one of those players could provide the boost the Browns need, courtesy of Jacksonville.

The Browns could have used Hunter, both as an on-field spark plug and an off-field PR boost for a beleaguered franchise. Cleveland opted to take another route, figuring that a winning organization trumps a single marquee player … even a player who’s two stars in one.

One way or another, this is a trade Cleveland will remember for many years to come.