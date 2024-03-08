Democratic women in white, blue-and-yellow scarves, black-and-white keffiyehs: The fashion choices that sent a message at the State of the Union

President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: Members of the Democratic caucus wear white for woman's rights during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on March 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. This is Biden’s last State of the Union address before the general election this coming November. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Alexis Shaw, Yahoo News

From the scarves draped across their necks to the buttons they affixed to their blazers and blouses, many of the State of the Union attendees’ fashion choices made deliberate political statements.

Not unlike years before, the guests attending President Biden’s address Thursday night inside the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol made their feelings known about issues domestic and international with their sartorial choices. Here’s a breakdown.

Democratic lawmakers don white in support of reproductive rights

Reproductive freedom was front and center at the State of the Union. The 94 Democratic women of the House who make up the Democratic Women’s Caucus tweeted on Thursday that they’d be dressed in all white in support of women’s rights.

While members of Congress have worn white in years past, including in 2019, this year female Democratic lawmakers added a black button that read “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom.”

Laken Riley

Beneath her red blazer, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had a message on her white T-shirt: “Say her name Laken Riley.”

The Republican lawmaker from Georgia was calling attention to the 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student, who was killed after going out for a run near the Athens campus. The suspect, who is in custody, is a man who crossed the U.S. border illegally.

As Biden entered the Capitol, Greene attempted to hand Biden a button that had Riley’s name on it.

Riley's parents were invited to attend Thursday's speech by Rep. Mike Collins, but declined the invitation.

Blue and yellow for Ukraine

Among the sea of white outfits, many Democratic lawmakers had pops of blues and yellows in a nod to Ukraine’s flag as a sign of support amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

N.J. Rep. Mikie Sherrill tweeted a photo of herself in a scarf with sunflowers, which is the country’s national flower, to signal her support for Ukraine and a shout out to her Ukrainian constituent who gave her the symbolic accessory.

She posed with Democratic representatives Abigail Spanberger, Elissa Slotkin and Chrissy Houlihan, who also sported the colors.

Keffiyehs in support of Palestinians

Rep. Rashia Tlaib, the sole Palestinian American lawmaker, Rep. Cori Bush and Rep. Summer Lee were dressed in black-and-white keffiyehs in the House chamber.

The traditional Palestinian scarves were meant to call attention to Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

