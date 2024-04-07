Deion Sanders lectures Colorado players to get most out of their college experience

FILE- Colorado head coach Deion Sanders calls for a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Deion Sanders has put the finishing touches on his Colorado coaching staff, bringing in Robert Livingston as defensive coordinator and sticking with Pat Shurmur to oversee the offense. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Deion Sanders has been criticized during the college football offseason for not doing business like most coaches. Particularly, for not visiting the homes of recruits and preferring to host prospects on the University of Colorado campus.

However, if a key aspect of coaching college players is ensuring that athletes get the most out of their experience in school, Sanders appears to be fulfilling that responsibility.

A professor at Colorado recently caused a stir by sending an email to Sanders saying he felt disrespected by football players in his class for not being engaged in the classroom and distracting other students. Rather than just wag a finger, the coach admonished his team for not taking full advantage of the opportunity they have as student-athletes.

"It bothers me to the fact that we're not only a football team, but we're trying to prepare you for life," Sanders said to his players before sharing the professor's message. "We're trying to get you ready to live in that land right after this," Sanders said as he began his team address."

Check out the video posted by Well Off Media for yourself.

"You on the field, but you ain't doing nothing," Sanders said to his players in response to the professor's message. "You in a relationship, but you ain't got no love. You at the mall, but you ain't got no money. Got a lot of ability, but no darn talent."

Sanders is going into his second season as Colorado coach. The Buffaloes became a national sensation after winning their first three games last season. However, the team eventually finished 4–8, losing the final six games on their schedule.

Some may believe that "Coach Prime" only cares about using the job as a springboard to a position at a more lucrative program or is more concerned with football than academics. However, Sanders made a point of showing that he takes his obligation to college players seriously.

"You gonna get something out of this," Sanders added. "You gonna be a man or you're going to be a great football player. Since you choose not to be a great football player, we gotta make you men."