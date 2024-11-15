Deion Sanders CANNOT fix Cowboys & did we forget about the Eagles? | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

The Dallas Cowboys have problems but Deion Sanders is not the answer. Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab look at what a path to fixing the Dallas Cowboys would really look like. While a Deion and Shedeur Sanders combo might not work for Dallas, are there any other NFL franchises that should consider the father + son duo?

But first, the trio recaps the Thursday Night Football game which saw the Philadelphia Eagles come out on top of the Washington Commanders. Despite having a solid roster and 8 wins, the Eagles have slipped from the NFC title conversation. What made us forget about the Eagles up until Thursday night?

(1:53) Commanders @ Eagles recap

(18:19) Is overpaying RBs an issue?

(24:17) Path to fix Dallas Cowboys

(47:47) Is Deion + Shedeur Sanders to the same NFL team a bad idea?

(1:00:46) Stock up on C.J. Stroud

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

