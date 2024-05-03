Defense rankings for fantasy football 2024

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers runs around the edge during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Whether you prioritize a roster spot for a specific defense week in and week out, or stream the position via the waiver wire, some thought goes into the D/ST spot in fantasy football.

If you decide to draft it, do you go for the stifling stop-unit, like the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets? Or maybe you go for the big-play defense, like the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys?

There's definitely a lot to consider, even in a position that many believe is trivial and easily replaceable.

Which defense do you think will break out for fantasy football in the 2024 season?