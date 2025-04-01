Death of Brett Gardner's son Miller being investigated as possible carbon-monoxide poisoning

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: The New York Yankees line up for the National Anthem as a tribute to former New York Yankee Brett Gardner's son, Miller, is seen on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium on March 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The death of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Garner's son is now being investigated as a possible carbon-monoxide poisoning, investigators said Monday.

Gardner's son, 14-year-old Miller, died in March during a family trip to Costa Rica. The Gardner family announced his death in a statement released by the Yankees two days later.

Miller's cause of death was initially unclear. The Gardner family said Miller and several other family members fell ill on the trip. Early reports suggested asphyxiation as a cause of death, though it was determined Miller's airways were not blocked. Food poisoning was also suspected before Monday's announcement.

In a news conference Monday, Randall Zuniga, director of Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Department, said Miller's death is now being investigated as a possible carbon-monoxide poisoning. Investigators reportedly found "high emissions of carbon monoxide contamination" while conducting tests in the hotel room where the Gardner family stayed, per ESPN.

The room investigators tested was next to a "machine room" that may have been the cause of the contamination, per Zuniga.

"Levels of up to 600 parts per million were found, when the correct level should be zero in this specific case," Zuniga said.

Carbon-monoxide poisoning is not Miller's official cause of death. Investigators now suspect Miller died due to "inhaling hazardous gases," but are still waiting on toxicology reports.

In their statement, the Gardner family asked for privacy following Miller's death. The Yankees paid tribute to Miller on Opening Day. Players gathered on the field, took off their caps and held a moment of silence for Miller as his picture was shown on the scoreboard.