Data and trends that will define 2024 season: This WR stat can help ID potential draft sleepers and busts

Over the next few weeks we will be diving into the data and trends that are critical to note heading into the 2024 NFL season. The first half of each pod, Matt Harmon and his guest will look at the trend in depth to see how it played out last season. The second half of the pod will be dedicated to trying to identify the players that will benefit most from that trend in the upcoming season.

For the first installment of the series, Fantasy Points' Ryan Heath joins the show to discuss why '1st downs per route run' should be one of the biggest guides to determine the success and efficiency of wide receivers in the NFL.

(1:50) - Data and trends that will shape 2024 NFL season series kicks off

(2:54) - Data to know: 1st downs per routes run

(8:15) - What is the difference between 1st downs per routes and yards per routes run

(13:52) - What is a 'Big Play Merchant' and who are examples of that

(17:19) - What is a 'Possession Merchant' and who are examples of that

(25:45) - 1st downs per routes run star: Dontayvion Wicks

(32:15) - 1st downs per routes run star: Rashee Rice

(39:30) - 1st down per routes run star: Jaylen Waddle

(46:50) - Big Play Merchant warning: Jayden Reed

(55:00) - Big Play Merchant warning: George Pickens

(59:54) - Big Play Merchant warning: Jordan Addison

(1:03:50) - Big Play Merchant warning: Jameson Williams

