Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo both out for Bucks-Pacers Game 4

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 07: Damian Lillard #0 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks wait for a teammate to shoot a free throw against the Indiana Pacers in the second half of the East semifinal game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pacers defeated the Bucks 128-119.

The Milwaukee Bucks will play without their two best players in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers Sunday while facing a 2-1 deficit.

The Bucks announced early Sunday that Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will both be sidelined for the critical game.

Antetokounmpo will miss a sixth straight game with a calf strain that's sidelined him since April 10. Lillard aggravated an Achilles injury late in Game 3 Friday night and was seen wearing a walking on Saturday. Head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Saturday that the team was awaiting the results of an MRI prior to Lillard being ruled out on Sunday.

The injuries leave the Bucks at a significant disadvantage, two days after losing a 121-118 Game 3 overtime thriller that gave the Pacers a 2-1 series advantage. Lillard was injured late in regulation, then failed to scored in overtime while playing through the injury. Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning bucket on an and-1 floater with 1.1 seconds remaining in overtime.

The Bucks will look for increased production from Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez in the absence of their two All-Stars.

Lillard averaged 24.3 points and seven assists in the regular season and stepped up his production in the playoffs with Antetokounmpo sidelined. In Games 1-3, Lillard averaged 32.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 44.4% on 12 3-point attempts per game.

Milwaukee has struggled this season without Lillard on the floor. They went 1-8 in the regular season in games he didn't play. It's not clear when Lillard or Antetokounmpo will be able to return to the floor.