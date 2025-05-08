Cubs calling up top pitching prospect Cade Horton from Triple-A: Report

MESA, ARIZONA - MARCH 15, 2025: Cade Horton #70 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning of a spring training Spring Breakout game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sloan Park on March 15, 2025 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The first-place Chicago Cubs are adding some pitching reinforcements for a weekend series with the New York Mets. Top prospect Cade Horton is being called up from Triple-A Iowa, according to the Des Moines Register's Tommy Birch.

Horton, 23, was the Cubs' first-round pick (No. 7 overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma. He's ranked as the organization's top pitching prospect (and No. 46 overall) by MLB.com and The Athletic.

Last season, Horton was limited to only nine appearances between Triple-A and Double-A last season due to a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder. But in six starts with Iowa this year, Horton compiled a 1.24 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings.

However, Horton has also allowed 13 walks, which Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer cited as a concern when talking about a possible call-up earlier this week.

"Throwing noncompetitive pitches in the big leagues puts you in bad counts pretty quickly, counts that you can probably pitch out of in Triple A easier than you can in the big leagues," Hoyer said, <a data-i13n="cpos:8;pos:1" href="https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6338974/2025/05/07/cubs-takeaways-ryan-pressly/">via The Athletic</a>.

"It's just the consistency of your pitches," he added. "Not throwing kind of one good, one bad, but making sure that you're consistent, and, therefore, avoiding free pitches. The difference between a 1-2 count and a 2-2 count is a pretty big difference. That's probably the biggest thing he's been working on."

With Jameson Taillon scheduled to pitch against the Mets on Friday and Matthew Boyd listed as the probable starter for Sunday, it appears that Horton will get the nod on Saturday. That would give him five days rest since his last start on Sunday.

Horton joins a Cubs rotation that ranks fourth in the National League with a 3.57 ERA. (The overall staff ERA is 3.95.) Colin Rea (2.43), Shota Imanaga (2.82) and Boyd (2.75) each have ERAs under 3.00 so far this season. Imanaga was placed on the injured list on Monday after straining his hamstring while running to cover first base, which created a need for Horton.