Cricket World Cup 2023: How to watch free in the US, full game schedule and more

For those who have been sleeping through the early morning matches: The 2023 Cricket World Cup is currently underway with 48 games playing out across six weeks in India. With defending champions England having just been defeated by Afghanistan in the 2023 tournament's biggest upset so far, it appears this year's host country is also the team to beat. India's last match against its rival, Pakistan, just set the global on-demand streaming record at 35 million concurrent viewers on Disney+ Hotstar — an audience five times that of the most recent Super Bowl (at its peak). Want to see what all the buzz is about? Here's how you can tune into the 2023 Cricket World Cup, including how to stream games totally free, the full game schedule (with bright and early start times) and more.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup in the US:

You can catch all Australian games and the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final free with a VPN. You can also watch all 48 Cricket World Cup games with ESPN+, or Willow TV — North America's only dedicated cricket channel. Willow TV is available as a direct subscription, or as an add-on through popular streaming platforms such as Sling or DirecTV.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup for free from the US:

Don't want to subscribe to ESPN+ to catch the Cricket World Cup? Residents of Australia can watch all Australian games, plus major matches such as the semi-finals and final, free on 9Now. In the UK, the final also will be shown for free on Channel 5 (My5). If you live in the US, you can still stream like you're somewhere else with the help of a VPN.

Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule:

All times Eastern

October 18

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: 4:30 a.m.

October 19

India vs Bangladesh: 4:30 a.m.

October 20

Australia vs Pakistan: 4:30 a.m.

October 21

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka: 1 a.m.

October 21

England vs South Africa: 4:30 a.m.

October 22

India vs New Zealand: 4:30 a.m.

October 23

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: 4:30 a.m.

October 24

South Africa vs Bangladesh: 4:30 a.m.

October 25

Australia vs Netherlands: 4:30 a.m.

October 26

England vs Sri Lanka: 4:30 a.m.

October 27

Pakistan vs South Africa: 4:30 a.m.

October 28

Australia vs New Zealand: 1 a.m.

October 28

Netherlands vs Bangladesh: 4:30 a.m.

October 29

India vs England: 4:30 a.m.

October 30

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: 4:30 a.m.

October 31

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: 4:30 a.m.

November 1

New Zealand vs South Africa: 4:30 a.m.

November 2

India vs Sri Lanka: 4:30 a.m.

November 3

Netherlands vs Afghanistan: 4:30 a.m.

November 4

New Zealand vs Pakistan: 1 a.m.

November 4

England vs Australia: 4:30 a.m.

November 5

India vs South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

November 6

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: 3:30 a.m.

November 7

Australia vs Afghanistan: 3:30 a.m.

November 8

England vs Netherlands: 3:30 a.m.

November 9

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: 3:30 a.m.

November 10

South Africa vs Afghanistan: 3:30 a.m.

November 11

Australia vs Bangladesh: 12:00 a.m.

November 11

England vs Pakistan: 3:30 a.m.

November 12

India vs Netherlands: 3:30 a.m.

November 15

Semi-final 1: 3:30 a.m.

November 16

Semi-final 2: 3:30 a.m.

November 19

Final: 3:30 a.m.