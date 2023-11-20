Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb listed as questionable, coach Mike McCarthy said ankle injury 'not of high concern'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Dicaprio Bootle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco) (Erik Verduzco/AP)

CeeDee Lamb has an ankle injury, but Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy pressed the brakes on serious concern.

The team didn't practice on Monday, but the receiver was listed as limited when the team released its estimated injury report. When McCarthy spoke to reporters, he said the ankle injury isn't "of a high concern because it's Monday."

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb listed as limited today with an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/hNvGAoAGyy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 20, 2023

So when the team actually practices on Wednesday, that's when the coaches and team will know whether the injury warrants more angst.

Lamb just had "bad" game for his standards hauling in six receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. He did so on the heels of four-consecutive games with 117 receiving yards or more and three straight games with 11 catches or more.

He is second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,013) behind Tyreek Hill, who has 1,222. This has helped be the third-ranked receiver in fantasy with an average of 21.5 points per game this season.