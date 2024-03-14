Cowboys reportedly get on outside free agent board, expected to sign LB Eric Kendricks

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Eric Kendricks #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The Cowboys Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, cowboys are reportedly last team to reach agreement with outside free agent.

Kendricks, 32, is joining the team on a one-year deal, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The move will reunited him with new Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who he played under for seven seasons during his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

This comes after he signed a two-year, $13.25 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers last March. He started in all but one of the 15 games he played during the most recent campaign, recording 117 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.

This story will be updated.

