Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'likely' heading to IR with hamstring injury, says Jerry Jones

NFL: NOV 03 Cowboys at Falcons ATLANTA, GA NOVEMBER 03: Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to the start of the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons on November 3rd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will likely be heading to injured reserve, according to owner Jerry Jones.

The injury happened at the end of the third quarter during the Cowboys' 27-21 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Prescott said afterward he "didn't think much" of the pull in his hamstring despite it being tough to walk at the time. He did not come back to play in the fourth quarter, making way for backup Cooper Rush to finish the game.

Prescott's placement on IR would mean he would miss at least four games and return at the earliest in Week 14 for the Cowboys' Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This story will be updated.

