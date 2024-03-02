Cowboys OT Tyron Smith reportedly unlikely to return in free agency

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 10: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off of the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be moving on from Tyron Smith after 13 seasons.

The 33-year-old is "unlikely" to return to his longtime team once free agency starts, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Smith will reportedly be "highly coveted" by teams in the market for an offensive tackle.

Smith is the Cowboys' longest tenured player. The news of his likely split from the team comes after the lineman reportedly wasn't considering retirement in February. He was instead looking for a deal to remain in Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

He arrived to Dallas in 2011, when he was selected with the No. 9 overall pick out of USC. He and the Cowboys inked an eight-year extension worth nearly $100 million in 2016, and he hasn't played a full season since 2015.

The end of the Tyron Smith era could potentially signify the rise of Tyler Smith, who the team selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Across the past two seasons, the 22-year-old started at offensive guard in all but three games. With Tryon Smith's contract ending, Tyler Smith could shift to left tackle.

This story will be updated.