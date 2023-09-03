Cowboys, OT Terence Steele agree to 5-year, $86.8M extension, per report

The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle Terence Steele agreed to a five-year, $86.8 million contract extension that includes $50 million guaranteed, according to a Sunday report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal has a reported max value of up to $91.8 million.

The 26-year-old is entering his fourth season in Dallas. He was an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. Starting 40 of the 45 games has has played in, Steele developed into the starting role despite the typical rookie struggles. He mainly lines up at right tackle, but has also shown the ability to switch. He filled in at left tackle for an injured Tyron Smith in 2021.

Steele established himself as the best player on the Cowboys' offensive line last season. He allowed just one sack in 439 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The impressive campaign came to a halt when he sustained a season-ending ACL injury against the Huston Texans in Week 13.

He was able to recover from from the injury and get cleared for training camp without being placed on the physically unable to perform list.

As he made his presence known during this offseason, he was asked if it was surprising how quickly he got back on the field.

"Surprised?" Steele said. "No, just because I know the work I put in. I'm just happy it all came to fruition."

The Cowboys have negotiated a host of agreements this summer. Cornerback Trevon Diggs reportedly landed a a five-year, $97 million deal in July. Last month, starting right guard Zack Martin reworked his deal to secure a guaranteed $36 million over the next two seasons. The deal ended his holdout, which lasted for the majority of training camp.

Dallas is tasked with settling a few more transactions in the near future, as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are also up for extensions. Edge rusher Micah Parsons will become eligible for an extension next year.