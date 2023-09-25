Cowboys and Jaguars stumble, Jets need a QB, Dolphins dominate | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant analysis from Week 3 of NFL action. The duo start with their biggest questions from the Sunday slate, including what Josh McDaniels was thinking in the fourth quarter, whether or not anyone can stop the Miami Dolphins, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and what the New York Jets should do at quarterback. Later, they recap each game from Sunday and discuss what fans can take away from their team's performance.

00:40 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders: What was Josh McDaniels doing?

6:10 - Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins: Are the Dolphins the AFC favorites?

12:25 - Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals: What happened to the dominant Dallas defense?

17:40 - New England Patriots @ New York Jets: Do the Jets need a new quarterback?

24:00 - Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs: Are the Bears in the running for Caleb Williams?

30:40 - Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens: The Colts have impressed early under head coach Shane Steichen.

33:00 - Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks took care of business and got a big game from Kenneth Walker.

33:55 - Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns: The Browns defense may be the best in the league.

38:10 - Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions: Desmond Ridder couldn't get it done when it counted today.

40:55 - Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders: This Bills team is starting to look like what we expected them to be this season.

44:30 - Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Staley barely managed to save his job today.

48:40 - Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars: What happened to the hyped up Jacksonville offense?

52:55 - New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love's comeback win was a huge moment for his career. He is the guy in Green Bay now.

56:10 - MNF Preview: Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals

📷 Watch this full episode on YouTube

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."